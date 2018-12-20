Kevin Is Home Alone…Again!

Kevin McCallister, Macauley Culkin is home alone again in a new ad for google! Macauley has reprised his role almost 30 years later and wearing almost the same clothing as he did in the original movie!
In the new ad for google home, Kevin as an adult is seen using google to help him navigate through Christmas eve.
He turns the heat up using google so he doesn’t have to go into the scary basement. He answers the door remotely using google when he orders his large cheese pizza!
Needless to say that the internet responded very well to the nostalgia!