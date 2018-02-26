Kevin Smith of “Jay and Silent Bob,” “Clerks” is lucky to be alive!

Kevin Smith says he nearly died of a “massive heart attack” after rushing to a California hospital Sunday night. He’s 47 and has lost a lot of weight over the last few years in a bid to become more healthy.

Kevin said “The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka ‘the Widow-Maker’),” Smith tweeted. “If I hadn’t cancelled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight.”

Kevin currently has a reality show called “Comic Book Men.”