Kevin Smith of “Jay and Silent Bob,” “Clerks” is lucky to be alive!
Kevin Smith says he nearly died of a “massive heart attack” after rushing to a California hospital Sunday night. He’s 47 and has lost a lot of weight over the last few years in a bid to become more healthy.
Kevin said “The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka ‘the Widow-Maker’),” Smith tweeted. “If I hadn’t cancelled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight.”
Kevin currently has a reality show called “Comic Book Men.”
After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h
— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018