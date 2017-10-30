Kevin Spacey accused of sexual harassment in the 1980’s. According to reports, Kevin made advances towards Anthony Rapp when he was just 14. Kevin Space who has publicly said that he is gay says that he cannot remember the alleged incident with Anthony Rapp back in 1986, but said he was “horrified” by the story. He has apologized.. The actor Anthony Rapp, who played ‘Darryl’ in the movie ‘Adventures in Babysitting’ and more recently Star Trek: Discovery…

Kevin has said regarding the allegations;

“I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago,” the 58-year-old said in a statement. “But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour.”

