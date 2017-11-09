Kevin Spacey Gets Replaced In A Film that’s Already Done

In an unbelievable move, Kevin Spacey is being cut from Ridley Scott’s movie “All the Money in the World” which is totally done.

Earlier this week it was announced that the film had been pulled from a major festival due to allegations against Kevin Spacey.

Just one month before the Oscar-worthy movie is to hit theatres, Kevin Spacey is being replaced by Christopher Plummer. According to insiders, Plummer is re-shooting all the Spacey scenes ASAP.

The Director says that they intend to keep their wide release date of December 22nd.