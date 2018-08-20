Kevin Spacey’s New Movie Bombs!

Clearly, people are not impressed with Kevin Spacey anymore after he was accused of sexual misconduct. Billionaire boys club opened last weekend with only 10 theatres will to show the movie that had been made well before the controversy and it appears that the majority of movie-goers aren’t interested in anything Spacey does.

The movie made just $287 opening weekend… Regardless of the Kevin Spacey- the movie did not do well with critics ad rotten tomatoes gave it an approval rating of 13%…