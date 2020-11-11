Listen Live

KFC Employer Fined for Not Paying Employees

14 Former Employees filed Employee Standards Claims

A KFC Employer has been fined after failing to pay his employees. He owned KFC restaurants in multiple locations including in the towns of Stroud, Bradford, Angus,and Newmarket. After the Company closed several locations, 14 former employees filed employee standards claims against Dove Foods.

The company and a director of the company were convicted for failing to pay termination pay and vacation pay after being ordered to do so by a Ministry of Labour employment
standards officer.

Dove Foods recieved a fine of $75,000 and Company Director Evan Gogou was fined $10,000.

 

