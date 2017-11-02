If you’re into Bath bombs and Chicken- you may like this…

KFC has a new bath bomb, so you can now soak in the soothing scent of fried chicken…

KFC has teamed up with a company called Village Vanguard who are no strangers to putting weird things in the bath… This is the same company responsible for Soup Bath…basically, you’re the stock in the soup…

You can’t buy these, but instead, you will need to put your name in for a lottery… Only 100 lucky people will be chosen between now and November 15th in Japan…

