KFC has Cast the New Colonel Sanders
"literally a great choice"
As we all get older, Colonel Harland Sanders only seems to get younger and more handsome.
Actor Rob Lowe will be donning the white wig, mustache, and spacesuit for a series of KFC commercials to “make the world-famous Zinger literally out of this world”.
Lowe released a statement saying:
“My grandfather was the head of the Ohio chapter of the National Restaurant Association in the 1960s and took me to meet Colonel Harland Sanders when I was a kid,” Lowe said in a statement.
“It was a big deal. I thought this would be a nice homage to both Colonel Sanders and to my grandfather.”
He’s obviously taking his new job very seriously. Rob Lowe joins the ranks of ex-Colonels Darrell Hammond, Billy Zane, Jim Gaffigan George Hamilton, and Norm Macdonald.