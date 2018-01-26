KFC Has Hired A Female Colonel!

KFC has hired Reba McEntire to play the first lady Colonel! The commercials start next week! She will be singing in the spots also.

She may also be the first woman in KFC’s nearly 90-year-history to depict the Colonel.

KFC said it picked McEntire because of her Southern roots, and to help promote its new Smoky Mountain BBQ, which combines fried chicken with a taste of barbeque. McEntire said she has eaten at KFC all her life, since her days growing up in Oklahoma!