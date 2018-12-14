KFC Introduces Its 11 Herbs And Spices Fire log For Christmas!

The soothing smell of a burning log on the fire at Christmas time is so nice… But why not spice it up this year with A Fried Chicken-scented fire log!

KFC has released scented items before in the form of nail polish, bath bombs and sunscreens and now they are upping their game with an11 Herbs and Spices Firelog.

Introducing the 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from Enviro-Log®, the best way to make a fire smell less like fire and more like fried chicken. Get yours today at https://t.co/u2baCmHQYF. pic.twitter.com/y4TRf4cqQs — KFC (@kfc) December 13, 2018

Created in partnership with Enviro-Log, the logs are meant to “create a delightful, hearth-warming and hunger-inducing experience,” per KFC’s press release.

The logs are available now for a limited time for $18.99 at http://kfcfirelogs.com