KFC Publishes Romance Novel Starring Colonel Sanders

You'll Never Look At The Colonel The Same Way Again

KFC is branching out from the chicken business by publishing it’s first romance novel starring a sleeveless, shirtless Colonel Sanders.

The book is called Tender Wings of Desire, and it documents the love affair between the Colonel and Lady Madeline Parker. The 96-page-book is available as a free download on Amazon just in time for mother’s day. It’s already got four-star reviews.

According to KFC, chicken sales spike 40% around Mother’s Day.

