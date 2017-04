June 28, 2017

4:00pm – 8:00pm Show at 6:00pm

Kick off Canada 150th celebrations in Barrie with a thrilling show over Kempenfelt Bay featuring the Snowbirds, CF 18 and Vimy Flight! Canadian Forces Base Borden will be on site with displays to explore.

http://www.barrie.ca/Culture/Festivals/Canada-150/Pages/Air-Show.aspx