Kid Rock has announced his bid for the U.S. Senate in Michigan.

In a tweet Wednesday, Rock, whose birth name is Robert James Ritchie, wrote that the website “KidRockForSenate.com” was real and to stay tuned for “a major announcement in the near future.”

Republicans in Michigan have reportedly been considering Rock to run on the GOP ticket in 2018 to challenge the Democrats for their seat.

Rock, an outspoken conservative, endorsed Mitt Romney for president during his 2012 campaign. He told The Guardian in 2015 that he’s a Republican on certain issues, but leans toward the middle on others.