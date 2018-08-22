Kids Bullied Over Their Dirty Clothes, High School Principal Builds Laundromat

A clean start to the school year at West Side High School in Newark New Jersey where Principal Akbar Cook has taken another step to keep students coming back to class.

He found out through social media that 85 per cent of his students were skipping class because they were bullied over their dirty clothes, coming from families that could not afford to wash them regularly.

Cook initially changed the school uniform to a darker colour so the students could go more days without cleaning them.

Still, they were bullied.

Now, he’s turned an old football locker room into a school laundromat with five washers, five dryers and detergent donated from the community.

