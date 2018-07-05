Kids Can Golf For Free At Courses Across Canada This Summer

The National Golf Course Owners Association has launched the “Take A Kid To The Course” initiative that will allow kids across the country to golf for free all summer.

As of Tuesday, kids under the age of 16 can hit the links for free at more than 700 courses nation wide. Allandale Golf Course, Innisbrook Golf Course & Couchiching Golf and Country Club are just some of the local courses on the list.

Check out the full list at kidsgolffree.ca