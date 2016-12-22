Kids get up way too early Christmas Morning!

Listen Live

By Kool Mornings

Brace yourselves parents… Christmas morning is coming… Perhaps try and go to bed early on Christmas eve….

According to a survey by Timex, your kids are going to get you up early on Christmas morning.

More than half of all kids wake up before 7:00 on Christmas morning, and four out of five are up before 8:00.

Here’s what else the survey found out about how people spend their time over the holidays:

One in four people finished their shopping in November…
4% shop on Christmas Eve, and 3% shop on Christmas Day.  (gas station)
One in five people return any unwanted gifts by December 27th,  and three out of five people have everything returned by New Year’s Day.

