Kids get up way too early Christmas Morning!

Brace yourselves parents… Christmas morning is coming… Perhaps try and go to bed early on Christmas eve….

According to a survey by Timex, your kids are going to get you up early on Christmas morning.

More than half of all kids wake up before 7:00 on Christmas morning, and four out of five are up before 8:00.

Here’s what else the survey found out about how people spend their time over the holidays:

One in four people finished their shopping in November…

4% shop on Christmas Eve, and 3% shop on Christmas Day. (gas station)

One in five people return any unwanted gifts by December 27th, and three out of five people have everything returned by New Year’s Day.