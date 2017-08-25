Kids going to College or University this year were born in 1999!

Beloit College just released its annual “Mindset List,” where they figure out some of the stuff that today’s college freshmen have either never known or always known.

Here’s the entire list, which includes “Family Guy”, Wikipedia, green ketchup, and more.

For the Class of 2021, who were mostly born in 1999!

They barely know any phones except smartphones.

2. They have never used a floppy disk and probably never bought CDs.

3. They’ve never known a world where they couldn’t order anything they

needed from Amazon and get it in two days thanks to Amazon Prime.

4. They’ve never known a world without “Pokemon.”

5. There have always been blogs on the Internet for them to read.

6. They only know Napster as a failing brand, not as THE place to download music for free.

7. They only know Justin Timberlake as a solo artist.

8. They have only experienced Bill Clinton as Hillary’s husband, not as president.

9. There have always been emojis to cheer us up.

10. They have always been searching for Pokemon