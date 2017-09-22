Kids Show pulled from Netflix after parents complain.

Are your kids a fan of Maya the Bee on Netflix? The show is about the adventures of a little bee as she becomes an adult member of bee society. As with many kids shows, it offers life lessons and learning opportunities… In one episode, Maya the Bee learns about a man’s anatomy… No one could have guessed that that topic would “pop” up!

Can you spot the peen?

Parents were outraged when a penis appeared on Season 1, episode 35, “disguised” as graffiti drawn on a tree.



This show is on @netflix its called maya the Bee this episode is S1E35 around 5:14 mins in they have a #dick on the log wall pic.twitter.com/lb5bK88Ex5 — Ariel Wray (@ArielWray) September 15, 2017

Naturally, parents complained and the episode has since been pulled…