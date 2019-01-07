Listen Live

Kids Won’t Call You Back? There’s An App For That, Literally.

Well, well, well... how the tables have turned!

This dad is genius.

Nick Herbert developed an app that locks the users (your kid’s) cellphone until they call their parents (you!) back. Shut up right? This is for real, no joke. The phone will lock up with a code that only the parent will get in the app that will unlock the phone.

The app is free and available for Android users only right now. You can pay to have more functionality of the app… but that’s at your discretion.

