Kilted Yoga- Who Wants To Try?

There’s a new trend that has become a sensation on Facebook with over 43 million views so far…. Kilted Yoga!

The video that you can’t look away from featured Finlay Wilson who is a Dundee-based forest yoga instruction with his friend who is a former pro hockey player (Tristan Cameron-Harper)

The guys perform their yoga routines with the video ending with a cheeky shot of the pair doing a headstand!

Apparently people are totally into beards, kilts, butts and Scottish guys..

