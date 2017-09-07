Listen Live

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Will Welcome A Baby Girl

North and Saint are getting a little sibling!

By Dirt/Divas

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have baby #3 on the way. The two have been open about Kim’s medical condition (placenta accreta) which makes it a dangerous situation to try to have more kids herself.

The two have reportedly hired a surrogate who is due to give birth to their baby girl in late January. The couple paid $45,000 for the surrogate.

“The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate,” a source tells PEOPLE.

