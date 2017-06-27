Kim Kardashian is getting a lot of heat for little Saint West in his car seat

Kim Kardashian shared a cute picture of her son Saint West in the backseat of a car, only to be criticized by concerned moms who urged her to place him in a rear-facing car seat instead

But the image sparked a fierce debate among social media users, many of who were quick to point out that California law requires children to sit in rear-facing car seats until they are at least two years old.

California, along with New Jersey, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania, parents are required by law to use rear-facing car seats for children under the age of two.

According to the regulations posted on the officialCalifornia Highway Patrol website, however, an exception is made if ‘the child weighs 40 or more pounds OR is 40 or more inches tall.’

In that case, the CHP states, ‘the child shall be secured in a manner that complies with the height and weight limits specified by the manufacturer of the car seat.’

Those comments prompted others to defend Kim against the ‘car seat police’, with one Facebook user writing: ‘Can this woman not post anything without being criticized ? Mind you own business.’

In case you’re wondering- Here’s the Ontario Laws on Car Seats…

Child car seats for toddlers

Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act allows children weighing 9 kg to 18 kg (20 to 40 lb.) to use a forward-facing child car seat or a rear-facing car seat as long as the car seat manufacturer recommends its use. It’s best to keep your child in a forward-facing child car seat until they reach the manufacturer’s recommended maximum weight and height limits. A forward-facing car seat uses a tether strap to prevent the child car seat from moving forward and causing injury in a collision. It is important to use the tether strap exactly as the manufacturer recommends.