Kim Kardashian Says Her Meeting With President Trump Went Well!

Kim Kardashian met with US President Donald Trump this week to discuss a matter close to her heart; prison reform. More specifically, the case of Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother currently serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offence.

Alice Marie has already been in jail for 20 years. Kim learned about Alice when scrolling through tweets and saw a news story on her. She then decided to try and do something about this lady who was put in jail for life on a first offence.

Kim has grown up a lot in the past few years. 3 kids, a husband with mental health issues and being held at gunpoint can really change a person’s perspective on life. Happy to see that Kim is using her platform for good!