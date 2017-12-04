Listen Live

Kim Mitchell To Help Ring In New Year In Barrie

Also a tribute to The Tragically Hip

The City of Barrie has announced three-time Juno Award winner and multi-Platinum recording artist Kim Mitchell as the headline act for this year’s Downtown Countdown on New Year’s Eve. This year’s event will also include a special tribute to The Tragically Hip from leading tribute act, Practically Hip and local band Rue Bella. As always, the evening will also include skating on the City Hall rink, horse-drawn wagon rides, roaming performers, fun family activities, and two fireworks displays.

