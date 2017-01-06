Listen Live

Kingston OHL Team Honoring The Tragically Hip

Jerseys to be auctioned off for the Gord Downie Fund

By Darryl on the Drive

The Kingston Frontenacs will wear special jerseys at their home barn January 28th for a game against Mississauga. The jerseys will be auctioned off online with proceeds going to the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research through Sunnybrook Hospital.

The jersey’s design was based on Downie’s favourite NHL Team, the Boston Bruins. The background of the jersey features names of every album and song recorded and released by The Hip.

Hockey Hall of Famer and Frontenacs GM, Doug Gilmour helped raise money for Gord Downie’s fund in 2016.

Related posts

Outdoor Skating This Weekend

WATCH: Dogs and Drones Don’t Mix

WATCH: Dashcam Shows Driver Slam a Snowbank Near Gravenhurst