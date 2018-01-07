Kirkland Brand Butter Croissants Recalled

Costco is recalling its Kirkland – brand butter croissants due to the possible presence of plastic. The baked good was sold only at the Costco outlets here in Barrie as well as Newmarket, London and west Toronto

They were sold in 12 packs with the best before date of January 7 and a package date of January 5th.

Kirkland Signature All Butter Croissants (Frozen, Uncooked)are also be recalled. They have a best before date of April 2 and a packaged date of Jan. 5 that were sold at Costco in Newmarket and west Toronto.

The products can be thrown out or returned to the store. No injuries have been reported.