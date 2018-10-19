Kleenex To Rebrand Its “Man sized” Tissues After Costumers Complained It Is Sexist

Kleenex is cleaning up their own mess, having to rebrand their popular “Man Size” tissue after costumers began complaining that the name was sexist.

Kleenex has been using this brand name for 60 years and is now phasing it out “Man Size” and changing it to “Extra Large” tissues…

To be fair, Kleenex isn’t the only company under Fire for their brand names…Razors, Pens, confectionary and others have all been called out for their outdated gender stereotyping… More