Knife Used in Sunnidale Park Mugging

Three suspects are on the lamb after a violent mugging at Barrie’s Sunnidale Park. Police found a Barrie man suffering several knife wounds around 10:00 yesterday morning, after a 911 call from a passerby. Investigators say he was targeted by three men while walking a wooded trail in the park. After the attack, the victim was robbed of his belongings, while the suspects took off in a waiting vehicle. The 58-year-old victim was taken to hospital. The suspects are described as:

Suspect 1

Male, white (Approx.30 yrs.)

5’11, 190lbs.

Brown wavy hair to the bottom of his ears

Wearing a white T-shirt with unknown lettering and blue jeans

Suspect 2

Female, white (Approx.30 yrs.)

Possible name of “Tatijana”

Medium build, 5’5

Dirty blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail

Described as having various sores, pimples and pock marks on her face

Wearing a dark “Levi” shirt with red Levi markings and blue silk jean style pants

Suspect 3

Male, white (Approx.30 yrs.)

Muscular build, 5’8, 180lbs.

Short brown hair

Wearing a T-shirt with a vest and blue jeans

Anyone with information should contact Detective Constable Frye of the Barrie Police Investigative Services at (705)725-7025 ext. 2129, jmfrye@barriepolice.ca or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.