Knights Making A Difference

St. Joan of Arc Knights kick off the school year with a bang, as our team of student representatives is finding creative ways to put the “fun” in fundraiser! Student Council members at St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School (JOA) in Barrie are already in the midst of organizing exciting spirit days and events for good causes; from childhood cancer awareness, Terry Fox runs, and hurricane relief fundraisers. The school community at JOA is great at getting involved!

At JOA, students are encouraged to “take the reins” on making a difference locally, and globally. Turn up the music and let’s hit the track! Making light of lapping the track for half an hour, we walked to find a cure and together raised over $1500 for the Terry Fox Foundation. We took our sharpies to bristol board and made tributes to the fighters, the survivors, and the victims of cancer. “I’m running for my friend’s grandpa, he’s fighting cancer in his leg,” said Grade 9 student, Kinga.

We didn’t stop there! With September being childhood cancer awareness month, JOA students ditched their uniforms for a day and wore gold with pride, saying that “this is a real issue, these young fighters are real kids, and we will do our part to find a cure”.

Taking every chance we get to support those in need, JOA reached out to the victims of Hurricane Irma with a wet and wild “hurricane relief” fundraiser. The ‘Knights’ of the Joan of Arc community took up the opportunity to buy a ticket to blast teachers with water guns, with all proceeds going to hurricane victims.

As students in a faith-filled school, there is an unspoken pride in all the good that we do. With leadership being paramount in our school community, our respected student council promises to keep making fundraising fun and unforgettable, because after all, we are all kids at heart!