Kool FM’s Payroll Payoff is back and it’s the easiest paycheck you’ll ever cash!

Once again we’re putting you on our Payroll with KOOL FM’s Payroll Payoff! Fill out the form below then be listening Monday to Friday 9 to 5 for you chance to make 100 dollars an hour! Just for listening to your favorite radio station.

The easiest way to make a dime… Is getting paid on KOOL FM company time!

The KOOL FM Payroll Payoff only with Barrie’s Best Mix at work, 1075 KOOL FM!

Kool FM’s Offical Payroll Payoff Contest Rules and Regulations 2017