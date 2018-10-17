KOOL FM Presents: The Wiggles New Wiggle Wiggle Wiggle! Tour

KOOL FM Presents The Wiggles brand new Wiggle Wiggle Wiggle! World Tour when it comes to the Barrie Molson Centre on Wednesday, October 17th at 6:00 PM.

Tickets officially go on sale beginning Monday, June 25th at 10:00 AM, and can be purchased online www.ticketpro.ca, or by phone 1.888.655.9090. Children under 12 months are free.

But KOOL FM is giving you the chance to buy your tickets before they go on sale on Friday, June 22nd, from 10am-10pm using promo code “WIGGLE“.