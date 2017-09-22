KOOL FM’s Amazing Race to Get Married Voting Challenge 2
WE NEED YOUR HELP... VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE COUPLE IN KOOL FM'S AMAZING RACE TO GET MARRIED
Brought to you by:
For their seconds challenge we wanted to see how our lovely couples did at Karaoke! So please enjoy them:
Singing the duet “Picture by Kid Rock and Sheryl Crow!
Now it’s time for YOU to cast your vote for the couple you like the best. With your help we will crown the winning couple and award them with a turn key Dream wedding at The Farmhouse !
Kimberley McIntyre & John Hoekstra a.k.a Team 1 Dream
Christie Bath & Michael Goggins
April Cross & Lana Boudreau
Michelle “Mickey” McLean & Todd Hohberger
Kayla Joanisse &Will Garrow
The two couples who have the most amount of votes after all of the weekly challenges will go head to head and compete in one final challenge where the winning couple will win a dream wedding package including :
The ceremony & reception venue, the meal, drinks & officiant courtesy of
An all inclusive Honeymoon for two at the 4 star Majestic Elegance Punta Cana, in Dominican Republic courtesy of Transat and tripcentral.ca.
Tuxedo rentals from
Wedding Bands from
Hair from
The Kool FM Amazing Race To Get Married is brought to by The Farmhouse, your turn-key wedding destination, Majestic Resorts, Transat, and tripcentral.ca
Amazing Race to Get Married Rules & RegulationsA
Stay up to date on the latest news, travel offers, discounts prices, contests and more. Click here.
Our weekly emails will inform you of deals, cheap flights, contests and hot promotions not to be missed! Click here