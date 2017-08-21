Kool Fm’s Amazing Race to Get Married

Brought to you by:

Planning a wedding can be one of the most stressful and hectic times in a couples life. So many little decisions! Imagine not having to worry about things like the venue, food, tuxes, hair, the rings, the officiating or even the honeymoon!

KOOL FM and The Farmhouse present…The Amazing Race to Get Married. This fall we’re giveaway a turn-key dream for one lucky couple. All you have to do is win….

5 Couples will be selected to compete against one another in weekly challenges which will be filmed and voted on. The two couples who have the most amounts of votes at the end of the weekly challenges (Midnight on Thursday October 12th) will advance and compete in KOOL FM Finals which will be held on Saturday October 14th, 2017.

Think you’ve got what it takes?

If you’re the last couple standing you’ll win a dream wedding package including :

The ceremony & reception venue, the meal, drinks & officiant courtesy of

An all inclusive Honeymoon for two at the 4 star Majestic Elegance Punta Cana, in Dominican Republic courtesy of Transat and tripcentral.ca.

Tuxedo rentals from

Wedding Bands from

Hair from

Enter today by filling out the form below and upload a video of you and your partner telling us why you should get to compete in the Amazing Race to Get Married!

The Kool FM Amazing Race To Get Married is brought to by The Farmhouse, your turn-key wedding destination, Majestic Resorts, Transat, and tripcentral.ca

Amazing Race to Get Married Rules & RegulationsA

