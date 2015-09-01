Kool FM and Moxie’s want to satisfy your “Appy-tite”… During the KOOL FM Appy Hour…

Join Dale Smith & Charlie from Kool Mornings Live on Location every Wednesday from 4 to 7 pm at Moxie’s on Bayfield Street Where there will be 5 delicious apps to choose from for just 5 bucks each . PLUS KOOL FM will be giving away tons of great prizes from Casino Rama!

Don’t miss out, Appy Hour ends September 30th