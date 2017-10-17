KOOL FM’s Family Winter Getaway
Win a family winter getaway for four to one of Simcoe County's prestigious destinations… Blue Mountain Resort
In honour of Blue Mountain‘s early bird season pass sale going on until November 1st, KOOL FM & Blue Mountain would like to give you and your family a little break this winter!
All you have to do is sign up today by filling out the forum below and you could be on your way to full-on winter fun.
It’s the Winter Family Getaway…from Blue Mountain Resort… Save up to $150 on your season pass until November 1st and Barrie’s Best Mix. 107-5 KOOL FM!
Prize disclaimer:
Winter getaway must be redeemed by March 29th 2018
Valid for a 1 midweek, 1 night stay in a 1 bedroom Village Suite
includes 5 double down cards
Subject to availability, blackout dates apply
must be redeemed as-is, no exceptions or exchanges
Fill out my online form.