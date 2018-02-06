Win Front Row Tickets & Sing With Jacob On Stage

KOOL FM and Live Nation have teamed up to give one lucky Hedley Fan the chance of a lifetime…

To sit FRONT ROW for when Hedley comes to the BMC on February 19th, 2018, and the chance to sing a duet with Jacob on stage during the concert! Think you’ve got what it takes?

All you have to do is film yourself singing your favorite Hedley Medley and throw it on social (Twitter, Instagram or Facebook) using the hashtag #HedleybetterdaysKoolFM.

That’s It!

The winner will be announced on February 15th during Kool Mornings with Dale and Charlie!

Tickets for the Barrie show are almost sold out! For more details on the Hedley Cageless Tour, and to see where else you can see, them click here.

Win Front Row tickets and the chance to sing a duet with Jacob on stage during the concert only with KOOL FM’s Hedley Medley contest –on Barrie’s Best Mix. 107-5 KOOL FM.