KOOL FM’s Love Line
This Valentines KOOL FM is getting all romantic like and turning our air waves over to you with our first ever KOOL FM Love Line Request.
Brought to you by:
Be sure to run in Thursday night from 8-10pm as our own “Cupid Katie” take your calls, plays you’re request and lets you send your love dedications out to your special someone.
