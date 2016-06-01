Listen Live

KOOL FM’s Peppermint Mocha Latte Tour

    Brought To You By:

     

    KOOL FM and Tim Horton’s present: The Peppermint Mocha Latte Tour!

    We’re embarking on a cross-Simcoe tour to bring the new Tim Horton’s Peppermint Mocha Latte to you…for free.  Look for KOOL FM LIVE in a Tim Horton’s near you for your chance to sample the beverage craze for Free. Plus you could win a 50 dollar Tim Horton’s Gift card just for showing up.

    See the full tour schedule below. The Peppermint Mocha Latte Tour… from Tim Horton’s for a limited time and Barrie’s Best Mix. 107 5 Kool FM.

    The Tour Schedule:

    November 20th:  4 Fairview Rd, Barrie from 10am-11am

    November 21st: 350 Yonge Street, Barrie from 12-1pm

    November 22: Monarch Drive, Orillia  from 12-1pm

    November 23rd: 1991 – Yonge Street (besides Wendy’s), Alliston from 9-10 am

    November 24th: 8010 Yonge St, Innisfil/Stroud from 10-11am

    November 27th: 1 Roth St, Angus from 4-5pm

    November 28th: 354 Bayfield, Barrie from12-1pm

    November 29th: 439 – Memorial Drive, Orillia from 11-12pm

    November 30th: 4987- Cundles (Cineplex plaza) Barrie, from 11-12pm

    December 1st:  48 Queen st, Cookstown from 10-11am

    December 4th: 2098 Commerce Park Dr, Innisfil,  (Innisfil Beach Rd) from 10-11am

    December 5th:  533 Bayfield, Barrie from 11-12pm

    December 6th: 36 El Alemein Rd Borden from 4-5pm

    December 7th: 3 Dunham Drive, Alliston (besides Walmart) from  8-9am

    December 8th: 109 Mapleview West, Barrie from 10-11am

    December 11th: Elmvale location from 3-4pm

    December 12th:  563 Essa, Barrie  from  12-1pm

    December 13th :3 Sarjeant, Barrie from 11-12pm

    December 14th: 440 Holland Street W, Bradford from 4-5pm

    December 15th : Huronia Rd in Barrie  Next to KOOL FM from 5-6pm

