KOOL FM’s Peppermint Mocha Latte Tour

KOOL FM and Tim Horton’s present: The Peppermint Mocha Latte Tour!

We’re embarking on a cross-Simcoe tour to bring the new Tim Horton’s Peppermint Mocha Latte to you…for free. Look for KOOL FM LIVE in a Tim Horton’s near you for your chance to sample the beverage craze for Free. Plus you could win a 50 dollar Tim Horton’s Gift card just for showing up.

See the full tour schedule below. The Peppermint Mocha Latte Tour… from Tim Horton’s for a limited time and Barrie’s Best Mix. 107 5 Kool FM.

The Tour Schedule:

November 20th: 4 Fairview Rd, Barrie from 10am-11am

November 21st: 350 Yonge Street, Barrie from 12-1pm

November 22: Monarch Drive, Orillia from 12-1pm

November 23rd: 1991 – Yonge Street (besides Wendy’s), Alliston from 9-10 am

November 24th: 8010 Yonge St, Innisfil/Stroud from 10-11am

November 27th: 1 Roth St, Angus from 4-5pm

November 28th: 354 Bayfield, Barrie from12-1pm

November 29th: 439 – Memorial Drive, Orillia from 11-12pm

November 30th: 4987- Cundles (Cineplex plaza) Barrie, from 11-12pm

December 1st: 48 Queen st, Cookstown from 10-11am

December 4th: 2098 Commerce Park Dr, Innisfil, (Innisfil Beach Rd) from 10-11am

December 5th: 533 Bayfield, Barrie from 11-12pm

December 6th: 36 El Alemein Rd Borden from 4-5pm

December 7th: 3 Dunham Drive, Alliston (besides Walmart) from 8-9am

December 8th: 109 Mapleview West, Barrie from 10-11am

December 11th: Elmvale location from 3-4pm

December 12th: 563 Essa, Barrie from 12-1pm

December 13th :3 Sarjeant, Barrie from 11-12pm

December 14th: 440 Holland Street W, Bradford from 4-5pm

December 15th : Huronia Rd in Barrie Next to KOOL FM from 5-6pm