KOOL FM’s Shoe-Per Bowl Weekend
If you'd rather go shopping then watch the big game then this weekend is for you!
The Big Football Game is this weekend!
Go Sports!
And Kool FM is celebrating a little bit differently… with the KOOL FM Shoe-per-Bowl Weekend!
Cause we know that instead of watching the game… some people would rather go shopping!
So we’re giving you multiple chances all weekend long to win a $100 gift card from Walking On A Cloud so that you can go Shoe Shopping!
Be listening all weekend long for your cue to call, for your chance to win!
KOOL FM’s Shoe-per Bowl Weekend, brought to you by Walking on a Cloud... Life’s a long walk, love yours shoes and only on Barrie’s Best Mix 1075 KOOL FM