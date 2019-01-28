The Big Football Game is this weekend!

Go Sports!

And Kool FM is celebrating a little bit differently… with the KOOL FM Shoe-per-Bowl Weekend!

Cause we know that instead of watching the game… some people would rather go shopping!

So we’re giving you multiple chances all weekend long to win a $100 gift card from Walking On A Cloud so that you can go Shoe Shopping!

Be listening all weekend long for your cue to call, for your chance to win!

KOOL FM’s Shoe-per Bowl Weekend, brought to you by Walking on a Cloud... Life’s a long walk, love yours shoes and only on Barrie’s Best Mix 1075 KOOL FM