Kool FM’s Top 50 Of 2016

It’s been a great year for music, which made choosing our Top 50 songs pretty tough. In case you missed it, here are Kool FM’s Top 50 Songs of 2016:

#50 Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

#49 Magic! – Red Dress

#48 Jocelyn Alice – Feels Right

#47 Nick Jonas Feat. Tove Lo – Close

#46 Fifth Harmony – Work From Home

#45 Meghan Trainor – Me Too

#44 Chainsmokers Feat. Daya – Don’t Let Me Down

#43 Twenty One Pilots – Ride

#42 Repartee – Dukes

#41 Chainsmokers Feat. Halsey – Closer

#40 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful

#39 Kelly Clarkson – Piece By Piece

#38 Ria Mae – Ooh Love

#37 Michael Buble – Nobody But Me

#36 Taylor Swift – Out Of The Woods

#35 Elle King – America’s Sweetheart

#34 The Heist – All I Want

#33 Ellie Goudling – Something In The Way You Move

#32 Major Lazer Feat. Justin Bieber – Cold Water

#31 James Bay – Let It Go

#30 Calvin Harris Feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For

#29 Dan Talevski – Knock Me Off My Feet

#28 Andrew Allen – What You Wanted

#27 ZAYN – PILLOWTALK

#26 One Direction – Perfect

#25 Hedley – Lose Control

#24 Keith Urban – Wasted Time

#23 Marianas Trench – One Love

#22 Serena Ryder – Got Your Number

#21 Mike Posner – I Took A Pill In Ibiza

#20 Coleman Hell – Fireproof

#19 Adele – When We Were Young

#18 Charlie Puth – One Call Away

#17 Ruth B – Lost Boy

#16 Alessia Cara – Wild Things

#15 Selena Gomez – Same Old Love

#14 Magic! – Lay You Down Easy

#13 Hedley – Hello

#12 Daya – Hide Away

#11 Shawn Hook – Relapse

#10 Sia – Cheap Thrills

#9 The Strumbellas – Spirits

#8 Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better

#7 P!nk – Just Like Fire

#6 Lukas Graham – 7 Years

#5 Tyler Shaw – Wicked

#4 Adele – Send My Love

#3 Twenty One Pilots – Stressed Out

#2 Justin Bieber – Love Yourself

#1 Justin Timberlake – Can’t Stop The Feeling!