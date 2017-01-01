Kool FM’s Top 50 Of 2016
2016 Was A Great Year For Music
It’s been a great year for music, which made choosing our Top 50 songs pretty tough. In case you missed it, here are Kool FM’s Top 50 Songs of 2016:
#50 Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
#49 Magic! – Red Dress
#48 Jocelyn Alice – Feels Right
#47 Nick Jonas Feat. Tove Lo – Close
#46 Fifth Harmony – Work From Home
#45 Meghan Trainor – Me Too
#44 Chainsmokers Feat. Daya – Don’t Let Me Down
#43 Twenty One Pilots – Ride
#42 Repartee – Dukes
#41 Chainsmokers Feat. Halsey – Closer
#40 Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
#39 Kelly Clarkson – Piece By Piece
#38 Ria Mae – Ooh Love
#37 Michael Buble – Nobody But Me
#36 Taylor Swift – Out Of The Woods
#35 Elle King – America’s Sweetheart
#34 The Heist – All I Want
#33 Ellie Goudling – Something In The Way You Move
#32 Major Lazer Feat. Justin Bieber – Cold Water
#31 James Bay – Let It Go
#30 Calvin Harris Feat. Rihanna – This Is What You Came For
#29 Dan Talevski – Knock Me Off My Feet
#28 Andrew Allen – What You Wanted
#27 ZAYN – PILLOWTALK
#26 One Direction – Perfect
#25 Hedley – Lose Control
#24 Keith Urban – Wasted Time
#23 Marianas Trench – One Love
#22 Serena Ryder – Got Your Number
#21 Mike Posner – I Took A Pill In Ibiza
#20 Coleman Hell – Fireproof
#19 Adele – When We Were Young
#18 Charlie Puth – One Call Away
#17 Ruth B – Lost Boy
#16 Alessia Cara – Wild Things
#15 Selena Gomez – Same Old Love
#14 Magic! – Lay You Down Easy
#13 Hedley – Hello
#12 Daya – Hide Away
#11 Shawn Hook – Relapse
#10 Sia – Cheap Thrills
#9 The Strumbellas – Spirits
#8 Shawn Mendes – Treat You Better
#7 P!nk – Just Like Fire
#6 Lukas Graham – 7 Years
#5 Tyler Shaw – Wicked
#4 Adele – Send My Love
#3 Twenty One Pilots – Stressed Out
#2 Justin Bieber – Love Yourself
#1 Justin Timberlake – Can’t Stop The Feeling!