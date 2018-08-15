Kool Kid Creates Dentist Friendly Candy!

At just 7-years-old Alina Morse asked her dad “Why can’t we make a lollipop that is good for your teeth?” It took her 2 years to develop the product with the help of her dental hygienist.

According to the Zollipop website, the ingredients in the products that Zollipop sells include xylitol and erythritol, which Morse described as all-natural sugar-free sweeteners that raise the pH in your mouth and strengthen your tooth enamel.

Alina was about to fund her company with only $7500- money that she had gathered from her family… Alina is now 13 and is on track to make upwards of $2 million with her company Zollipop..

Zollipops are sold at Walmart, Whole Foods and Amazon ranging in price from $6 to $17!