KOOL FM wants to take your next meeting to the next level!

Fill out the form below and tell us why your next meeting needs to be taken up a notch… or two, to win a meeting at Jack’s Urban Jungle… Featuring a private meeting room, full access to the adventure park, and catering courtesy of Firehouse Subs!

Fill out my online form

Prize Includes: Premium Meeting room with catered Firehouse Subs lunch (1-2 hours) and access to the park for 2-3 hours. Max: 5 hours/20 people.