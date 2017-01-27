Kraft Heinz says they will Not be paying for a Super Bowl commercial!

Kraft Heinz plans to give their salaried employees the day after the Super Bowl off, in a stunt they hope will drum up enough publicity to substitute buying an expensive Super Bowl commercial. The company announced their plans to forgo buying Super Bowl ad time, in favour of giving their employees a little R&R after the Super Bowl.

Last year’s Super Bowl ads were about $5 million per/30 second spot. So instead of buying the pricey spot, Heinz is giving their salaried employees the day off. The company employed 42,000 employees at the end of 2015. Heinz has another agenda called “Smunday”

Statistics show over 16 million people call in sick or just don’t show up to work. And for those that do, productivity plummets so far that the country loses on average around $1 billion (true story). Enough with the madness.

In addition to promoting the effort in online videos released yesterday, the company also started a Change.org petition to turn the Monday after the Super Bowl into a national holiday. If the petition reaches 100,000 signatures, the company says they will sent it to Congress for consideration.