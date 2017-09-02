Listen Live

Labour Day – What’s Open And Closed

What you need to know

By News
CLOSED
  • Government offices
  • Schools
  • Banks
  • Beer stores
  • Liquor stores
  • Canada Post
  • MOST grocery stores; see OPEN below
  • SOME drug stores: see OPEN below
  • Georgian Mall
  • Bayfield Mall
  • Kozlov Centre
OPEN

Some Drug Stores: Click below for store locations and hours

Some Grocery Stores: Click below for store locations and hours:

  • Tanger Outlet Mall – 10am-6pm
  • Orillia Square Mall – 11am-5pm
  • Vaughan Mills – 10am-7pm
  • Convenience Stores
  • Some gas stations
  • Slots at Georgian Downs
  • Casino Rama
  • some craft breweries
  • Canada’s Wonderland
GARBAGE COLLECTION
  • SIMCOE COUNTY: It is a regular garbage collection day for areas serviced by Simcoe County
  • BARRIE: There will be NO garbage collection; collection will be a day late for the remainder of the week
  • ORILLIA: There will be NO garbage collection; collection will be a day late for the remainder of the week
PUBLIC TRANSIT
  • BARRIE: Sunday schedule
  • ORILLIA: None
  • COLLTRANS: No Colltrans service; the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach link and the Collingwood/Blue Mountains link will be running as usual
  • MIDLAND: None
  • BRADFORD: None
  • BRACEBRIDGE: None
  • GO TRANSIT: Sunday schedule

