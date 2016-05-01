Labour Day – What’s Open and Closed
CLOSED
- Government offices
- Schools
- Banks
- Beer stores
- Liquor stores – NOTE: Some agency stores may be open on Labour Day, provided local municipalities do not object. Agency stores are locally owned retail establishments authorized by the LCBO to sell beverage alcohol, along with other retail products, in communities that are too small to support LCBO stores.
- Canada Post
- MOST grocery stores; see OPEN below
- SOME drug stores: see OPEN below
- Georgian Mall
- Bayfield Mall
- Kozlov Centre
OPEN
Some Drug Stores: Click below for store locations and hours
Some Grocery Stores: Click below for store locations and hours:
- Tanger Outlet Mall – 10am-6pm
- Orillia Square Mall – 11am-5pm
- Convenience Stores
- Some gas stations
- Slots at Georgian Downs
- Casino Rama
- some craft breweries
- Canada’s Wonderland
GARBAGE COLLECTION
- SIMCOE COUNTY: It is a regular garbage collection day for areas serviced by Simcoe County
- BARRIE: There will be NO garbage collection; collection will be a day late for the remainder of the week
- ORILLIA: There will be NO garbage collection; collection will be a day late for the remainder of the week
- DISTRICT OF MUSKOKA: It is a regular collection day, including Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Huntsville
PUBLIC TRANSIT
- BARRIE: Sunday schedule
- ORILLIA: None
- COLLTRANS: No Colltrans service; the Collingwood/Wasaga Beach link and the Collingwood/Blue Mountains link will be running as usual
- MIDLAND: None
- BRADFORD: None
- BRACEBRIDGE: None
- MUSKOKA EXTENDED TRANSIT: None
- GO TRANSIT: Sunday schedule NOTE: This is the final weekend for seasonal weekend train service between Barrie and Toronto