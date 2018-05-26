Labour peace with WestJet
WestJet and the pilots union have agreed to a settlement process that will involve a federal mediator.
It looks like travelers on WestJet can breathe a sigh of relief. The Calgary-based airline and the union that represents the pilots says they’ve agreed to a settlement process that will involve a federal mediator. WestJet and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) say if necessary they have agreed to use final and binding arbitration. The two sides had resumed contract talks on Tuesday.