Listen Live

Labour peace with WestJet

WestJet and the pilots union have agreed to a settlement process that will involve a federal mediator.

By News

It looks like travelers on WestJet can breathe a sigh of relief. The Calgary-based airline and the union that represents the pilots says they’ve agreed to a settlement process that will involve a federal mediator. WestJet and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) say if necessary they have agreed to use final and binding arbitration. The two sides had resumed contract talks on Tuesday.

Related posts

Innisfil man charged with Speeding and Stunt Driving

Fatal kayaking incident in Washago

Update: Wasaga Beach Ransomware Attack