Lace Shorts for men! Hot!

I see London, I see France… Brand introduces SEE-THROUGH mens pants!

Clothing brand Hologram City has launched a new collection of see-through lace shorts in a variety of pastel colours!

The shorts are meant for men, as are the matching lace shirts!

The company sells several mesh, see-through designs and has been worn by Ciara, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Lopez’s back-up dancers!

The new $49 shorts, though, have been the butt of jokes on social media!

Here’s the short of it!