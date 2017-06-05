Lace Shorts for men! Hot!
I see London, I see France!
I see London, I see France… Brand introduces SEE-THROUGH mens pants!
Clothing brand Hologram City has launched a new collection of see-through lace shorts in a variety of pastel colours!
The shorts are meant for men, as are the matching lace shirts!
The company sells several mesh, see-through designs and has been worn by Ciara, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Lopez’s back-up dancers!
The new $49 shorts, though, have been the butt of jokes on social media!