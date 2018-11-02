Ladies Night Out in support of the Quota Club of Barrie. Live entertainment with The Starving Artists, swag bags, local vendors, door prizes all night long, cash bar.

The Quota Club of Barrie support the deaf, Hard of hearing as well as disadvantaged women and children in the area. Every year the club has to turn down requests for financial support from children who need hearing aids and others in the community who need special equipment and help because they do not have the funds. This year we are going all out to help as many people as we can! All proceeds from ticket sales go directly to the club. Tickets are $10 and available at quotaintlofbarrie@outlook.com