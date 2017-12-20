Lady Gaga Announces Las Vegas Residency

The rumours are true! Lady Gaga announced yesterday that she will be headlining a massive two-year residency at MGM’s Park Theatre starting in 2018. She will reportedly make over $1 Million per show.

The rumors are true! I will have my own residency at MGM’s Park Theater. Get ready for a brand new show!! It’s been my lifelong dream to be a Las Vegas girl, I’m so overjoyed! LOVE YOU LITTLE MONSTERS WE DID IT, MEET ME IN Las Vegas!! #LasVegasGoesGaga pic.twitter.com/UhPdW5wgXu — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 19, 2017

Gaga follows in the footsteps of Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears. The 31-year-old had to postpone tour dates this year because of “severe physical pain” as a result of her battle with fibromayalgia. Symptoms of the medical condition include extreme tiredness, muscle aches, difficulty sleeping and concentrating.