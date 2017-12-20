Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Lady Gaga Announces Las Vegas Residency

A Match Made In Heaven

By Kool Celebrities

The rumours are true! Lady Gaga announced yesterday that she will be headlining a massive two-year residency at MGM’s Park Theatre starting in 2018. She will reportedly make over $1 Million per show.

Gaga follows in the footsteps of Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears. The 31-year-old had to postpone tour dates this year because of “severe physical pain” as a result of her battle with fibromayalgia. Symptoms of the medical condition include extreme tiredness, muscle aches, difficulty sleeping and concentrating.

 

 

Related posts

Watch: The First Trailer For ‘Ocean’s 8’ Is Here

Harry Styles: Talk Show Host Extraordinaire

Watch: Christmas Carpool Karaoke

Page’s 5: It’s NOT Christmas Till You’ve Watched These Movies

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Join James Corden For ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Ed Sheeran & Beyonce Are Releasing A Duet Today!

The Trailer For “Avengers: Infinity War” Has Arrived

2018 Grammy Nominations Announced

WATCH: Jimmy Fallon & Adam Levine Busk In NYC Subway Undercover