Lady Gaga Cancels her Montreal show and sends fans pizza!

Lady Gaga cancelled her Montreal show scheduled Monday due to illness. Gaga took to twitter to express her devastation to fans saying in part, “I am so sorry to anyone who had their heart set on seeing me tonight. I love you.”

I’m so sorry Montréal. We are working on postponing the show. Please read this message from my ❤️ below. pic.twitter.com/ktglIGpykL — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017

Two hours after the original tweet, the singer let her fans know that she was sending free pizza to anyone who showed up at the William Gray Montreal hotel where she was staying.

